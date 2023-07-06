Tokyo stocks fall in morning on global economy concerns

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks dropped Thursday morning, as concerns about the global economy resurfaced following hawkish minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s June policy meeting and weak services sector data in China.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 405.51 points, or 1.22 percent, from Wednesday to 32,933.19. The broader Topix index was down 18.96 points, or 0.82 percent, at 2,287.07.

Decliners were led by machinery, consumer credit, and iron and steel shares.