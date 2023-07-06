Bridge girder falls, kills 2 at construction site in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

A bridge girder slipped off a raised platform at a construction site in central Japan early Thursday, leaving two workers dead, police said. Seven people were taken to hospital after the incident, which occurred at around 3:10 a.m., with two workers in their 50s confirmed dead and two others left seriously injured. Around 20 workers were building a multi-level bypass in Shizuoka Prefecture. The police are investigating the incident and are considering charging those found responsible with professional negligence resulting in death. The 65-meter steel frame, which weighs around 140 tons and for...