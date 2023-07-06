Restart of Japan’s busiest cargo port delayed after Russia-based hack

Newsfrom Japan

Container movements at Japan’s busiest cargo port are set to fully restart Thursday afternoon, a Nagoya port association said, after an extended delay caused by the need to recover a computer system attacked by Russia-based hackers.

The Port of Nagoya in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, -- a shipping hub for Toyota Motor Corp. which is headquartered in the prefecture -- initially planned to resume operations on Thursday morning but the computer system infected with a ransomware virus took until 7:30 a.m. to repair, the Nagoya Harbor Transportation Association said.

Logistics at the port, a gat...