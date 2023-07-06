URGENT: Nikkei index extends losses, plunges over 2% in afternoon

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei stock index briefly dropped over 2 percent Thursday afternoon, as selling in semiconductor and other shares accelerated amid growing concerns over the global economy.

At 1:10 p.m., the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average was down 649.41 points, or 1.95 percent, from Wednesday at 32,689.29. The broader Topix index was down 33.49 points, or 1.45 percent, at 2,272.54.