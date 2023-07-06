URGENT: Nikkei index extends losses, plunges over 2% in afternoon

Economy

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

The Nikkei stock index briefly dropped over 2 percent Thursday afternoon, as selling in semiconductor and other shares accelerated amid growing concerns over the global economy.

At 1:10 p.m., the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average was down 649.41 points, or 1.95 percent, from Wednesday at 32,689.29. The broader Topix index was down 33.49 points, or 1.45 percent, at 2,272.54.

Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News