U.S. voices strong opposition to China’s metal export control plans

The United States voiced strong opposition on Wednesday to China’s plans to curb exports next month on gallium and germanium, metals crucial for producing semiconductors, adding further tension to a bilateral relationship already fraught with numerous economic and security issues.

“We firmly oppose the export controls,” a Commerce Department spokesperson said, referring to the measures announced by China earlier this week. “The United States will engage with our allies and partners to address this and to build resilience in critical supply chains.”

The new development came as the United States...