Football: Augsburg sign Japanese midfielder Okugawa to 3-year deal

German first-division side Augsburg said Wednesday they have acquired Japanese midfielder Masaya Okugawa on a three-year contract from Arminia Bielefeld, who dropped to the third division.

Okugawa scored eight goals for Bielefeld in their most recent campaign in the Bundesliga in 2021-2022. He contributed five goals for the club in the second division last season.

“I want to show what I’m capable of during pre-season and earn a spot in the starting line-up,” the 27-year-old said in a statement.

Augsburg board member for sport Stefan Reuter said, “Masaya Okugawa is a fast, nimble player with st...