Tokyo stocks fall for 3rd straight day on global economy concerns

Tokyo stocks declined for the third straight day Thursday as expectations for more interest rate hikes in the United States fueled global economic concerns, with sentiment also dented by the news major shareholders of chip company Socionext Inc. plan to unload their entire stakes.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 565.68 points, or 1.70 percent, from Wednesday at 32,773.02. The broader Topix index finished 28.95 points, or 1.26 percent, lower at 2,277.08.

Decliners were led by machinery, precision instrument and miscellaneous product shares.