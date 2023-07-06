Baseball: Senga gets 7th win as Mets rally late to beat D-backs

Newsfrom Japan

New York Mets pitcher Kodai Senga earned his seventh win after throwing eight innings of one-run ball with 12 strikeouts as the New York Mets rallied to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 2-1 on Wednesday. With two outs in the top of the ninth, Senga's batterymate Francisco Alvarez hit a game-tying solo home run, and Mark Canha tripled in the go-ahead run at Chase Field for the Mets' fourth consecutive victory. Senga (7-5) found his rhythm after he got Christian Walker to ground into an inning-ending double play to escape a two-on jam in the first. The 30-year-old rookie from Japan held the D-backs...