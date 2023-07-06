Japan PM keen to deepen ties with 3 Middle Eastern nations on energy

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will try to deepen cooperation in the energy sector during his trip to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar later this month, government sources said Thursday.

Kishida aims to ensure a stable energy supply from the oil-rich nations while seeking to pitch resource-poor Japan’s hydrogen and other eco-friendly technologies, they said.

His trip will be the first by a leader of Japan to the Middle East since January 2020. Executives of dozens of Japanese firms are set to accompany Kishida in a bid to boost the country’s economic influence in the reg...