Ex-Japan PM Suga, India’s Modi agree to bolster economic ties

Former Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed Thursday to bolster their economic ties as Japan pushes for more investments in the fast-growing South Asian country.

Suga, who heads the Japan-India Association and is leading a large business delegation to the world’s most populous country, told Modi in New Delhi that it is important for India to improve its logistics infrastructure and taxation system to spur Japanese investments, according to a member of the group.

The delegation consisted of about 100 individuals representing 54 companies. Among t...