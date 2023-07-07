Tokyo stocks lower in morning on further U.S. rate hike concerns

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were lower Friday morning, as stronger-than-expected U.S. private sector jobs data stirred concerns about the economic impact of further interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 154.14 points, or 0.47 percent, from Thursday to 32,618.88. The broader Topix index was down 8.98 points, or 0.39 percent, at 2,268.10.

Decliners were led by mining, machinery, and electric power and gas issues.