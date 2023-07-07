Ex-Square Enix employee gets suspended term over insider trading

Newsfrom Japan

A Tokyo court on Friday sentenced a former employee of major gaming firm Square Enix Co. to a suspended prison term for insider trading using information not yet made public about new mobile games jointly developed with two other game firms.

Yuji Naka, one of the creators of video game series Sonic the Hedgehog, was given a prison term of two years and six months, suspended for four years, and ordered to pay a 2 million yen ($14,000) fine and 171 million yen in additional penalties.

According to the ruling, Naka, 57, knowing that the development of new mobile games related to the popular Drago...