Tokyo stocks sink 4th day on caution ahead of U.S. jobs data

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks extended their losing streak to four days on Friday, as caution over the U.S. economic outlook prevailed ahead of a jobs report that could reinforce prospects of further interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 384.60 points, or 1.17 percent, from Thursday at 32,388.42. The broader Topix index finished 22.18 points, or 0.97 percent, lower at 2,254.90.

Decliners were led by machinery, real estate and transportation equipment issues.