U.S. Treasury chief Yellen to meet with China Premier Li

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is set to meet Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Friday in Beijing, the Treasury Department said, with her China visit intended to help improve ties that have become strained amid an intensifying rivalry between the world’s two largest economies.

Yellen, who is on her first trip to the Asian country as Treasury chief, tweeted upon her arrival in Beijing on Thursday, “We seek a healthy economic competition that benefits American workers and firms and to collaborate on global challenges.”

She also said the visit “presents an opportunity to communicate and avoid mis...