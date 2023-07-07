Tennis: Japan’s Watanuki advances to 2nd round at Wimbledon

Newsfrom Japan

Japan’s Yosuke Watanuki won his first career match at the Wimbledon tennis championships Thursday, coming from two sets down to secure a berth in the second round of the men’s singles draw.

Watanuki, who also reached the second round at this year’s Australian Open in his Grand Slam debut, defeated Switzerland’s Marc-Andrea Huesler 6-7(5), 5-7, 7-6(5), 7-6(3), 6-3 in a 3 hour, 59-minute match that had been suspended Wednesday due to darkness.

“I’m overcome with happiness, having won out at the end,” said the 25-year-old Watanuki. “I was intent on playing as well as I could, so that I’d have no ...