Basketball: Japan forward Hachimura re-signs with Lakers

Japan forward Rui Hachimura re-signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, the NBA club said Thursday, the restricted free agent penning a 3-year, $51 million contract according to U.S. media.

The 25-year-old, who moved from the Washington Wizards to the Lakers in a January midseason trade, averaged 11.2 points per game during the regular season. He became the first Japanese player to reach an NBA conference finals.

“I’m back, I’m so excited for the next year. Let’s get it,” Hachimura said on a Lakers’ Twitter post.

