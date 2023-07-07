Baseball: Imanaga strikes out 15 as BayStars hold off Giants

Newsfrom Japan

Shota Imanaga struck out 15 over seven innings to pitch the Central League's second-place DeNA BayStars past the Yomiuri Giants 2-1 Friday. The lefty surrendered a second-inning home run at Tokyo Dome, Kazuma Okamoto's Japan-leading 20th, and had to pitch out of a two-on no-out jam after his team gave him a seventh-inning lead. Imanaga (6-1) allowed six hits but no walks in a 113-pitch outing, while relievers Hiromu Ise and Yasuaki Yamasaki each supplied a scoreless inning to secure the victory. The BayStars tied it off Giants right-hander Shosei Togo (8-2) in the third on a hit batsman, a Tai...