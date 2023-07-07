Football: Osako strike enough as Kobe win 1st post-Iniesta match

Newsfrom Japan

Vissel Kobe labored to a 1-0 win at promoted Albirex Niigata in the J-League first division Friday, claiming all three points in their first match since the departure of Spain great Andres Iniesta. Manager Takayuki Yoshida called Yuya Osako back into the starting eleven, and the former Japan forward delivered the match's only goal in the 15th minute at Denka Big Swan Stadium. The win moved Kobe up to second on 40 points, two behind leaders Yokohama F Marinos. Kobe went ahead after Mitsuki Saito robbed Yuji Hoshi of the ball deep in Niigata's half. Yoshinori Muto instantly fed it into the box f...