Football: Wolves midfielder Kawabe to join Standard Liege

Newsfrom Japan

Japan midfielder Hayao Kawabe is set to join Standard Liege in the Belgian top flight from Wolverhampton, a source close to the matter said Friday. The 27-year-old joined Wolves in January 2022 from Grasshoppers on a three-and-a-half-year deal but had since been loaned back to the Swiss side, and is now set to leave without playing a single game in the English Premier League. The Sanfrecce Hiroshima youth product left the J-League side to join Grasshoppers in the summer of 2021 and was a mainstay at the club during his two seasons in Switzerland.