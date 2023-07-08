Tennis: Kato's 2nd French Open default appeal rejected

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's Miyu Kato said Friday her second appeal over her French Open women's doubles default for accidentally hitting a ball girl with a tennis ball has been rejected. Kato first appealed for her prize money and tour points to be reinstated but was turned down on June 15. After her doubles matches at Wimbledon, Kato said her latest appeal to get the penalty charge reduced was also dismissed. She added that part of the fine she has paid will be returned to her if she does not get a warning in future Grand Slams. "I expected them to be dismissed," Kato said of her two appeals. "It can't be helpe...