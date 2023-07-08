Yellen calls for communication in talks with China Vice Premier He

Newsfrom Japan

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called Saturday for close communication between the world's two largest economies amid their intensifying rivalry as she met with China's Vice Premier He Lifeng in Beijing, the Treasury Department said. "Amid a complicated global economic outlook, there is a pressing need for the two largest economies to closely communicate and exchange views on our responses to various challenges," Yellen told He, who is in charge of economic and financial affairs. "This communication can help both sides more fully understand the global economic outlook and make better dec...