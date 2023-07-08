Football: Nagoya, leaders Marinos play out intense 2-2 draw

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya Grampus and leaders Yokohama F Marinos shared the spoils Saturday with an intense 2-2 draw in the J-League first division, keeping the gap between the two title chasers at four points. Grampus had a late goal ruled out for a tight offside call and settled for a point at Toyota Stadium. The result moved champions Marinos move up to 43 points. Second-place Vissel Kobe, who won Friday night, are on 40 points with a game in hand. "We had chances late on, and as we had also scored the opener, it was a game we wanted to get the one last goal somehow," Nagoya manager Kenta Hasegawa said. Kensu...