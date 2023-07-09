Heavy rain halts some bullet train services in western Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Heavy rain in western Japan halted services between Hiroshima and Hakata stations on the Sanyo Shinkansen bullet train on Sunday, according to West Japan Railway Co. Services were suspended from around 8:30 a.m., the railway operator said on its website, adding that it is expecting trains to begin running again at 1 p.m. at the earliest. The Japan Meteorological Agency is warning of landslides and flooding in Yamaguchi and nearby prefectures, with heavy precipitation expected from western and eastern regions through early next week due to a rainy season front lingering over the country. In Shi...