Baseball: Mets’ rookie right-hander Senga picked for All-Star

Newsfrom Japan

New York Mets right-hander Kodai Senga was named to the National League All-Star roster in his MLB rookie season Saturday, replacing the Chicago Cubs’ Marcus Stroman who is prioritizing a midseason break.

The 30-year-old Senga has been part of the starting rotation in his first season with the Mets, going 7-5 with a 3.31 ERA pitching in 16 games.

He will be the second Japanese picked for Tuesday’s All-Star game in Seattle after Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani.

“I know that it is a place where amazing players go, and to be selected on a team like that is very surprising,” Senga sa...