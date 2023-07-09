Baseball: Ohtani’s big offense cannot save Angels in Los Angeles

Shohei Ohtani homered, tripled and singled Saturday but could not prevent his Los Angeles Angels from a 10-5 interleague defeat at the hands of the Los Angeles Dodgers and the club’s first five-game losing streak this season.

The home run at Dodger Stadium was Ohtani’s MLB-leading 32nd, and the triple his MLB-best sixth. He heads into the All-Star break leading both leagues in slugging average and OPS -- on-base percentage plus slugging.

As a pitcher, Ohtani ranks first in MLB in lowest opposing batting average.

The Dodgers clobbered Angels lefty Reid Detmers (2-6) for seven runs in 3-1/3 inni...

Kyodo News

