Baseball: Fujii, Asamura boost Eagles to 5th straight win

Newsfrom Japan

Rookie Masaru Fujii allowed a run in five innings and Hideto Asamura backed him with two home runs for the Rakuten Eagles in their 5-1 Pacific League win Sunday over the SoftBank Hawks. The come-from-behind victory at Sendai's Rakuten Mobile Park Miyagi was the Eagles' fifth straight as the left-handed Fujii (2-0) surrendered the game's first run but none after that for his second straight win. Trailing 1-0 in the third after Yuki Yanagita ripped an RBI single, the Hawks came back. Yuya Ogo's two-out single tied it and Asamura launched an impressive opposite-field blast to right-center with tw...