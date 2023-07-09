Basketball: Japan eases past Taiwan for 2nd World Cup warm-up win

Newsfrom Japan

Japan brushed aside Taiwan 92-56 Sunday, the FIBA Basketball World Cup co-host ending the two-game friendly series with a perfect record against its Asian neighbors. Japan, a 108-86 winner Saturday, also at Shizuoka Prefecture's Hamamatsu Arena, jumped to a 26-7 lead in the first quarter and never looked back, led by 16 points from Hirotaka Yoshii. Keisei Tominaga, Josh Hawkinson and Yudai Nishida also hit double figures for 36th-ranked Japan, while Mohammad Al Bachir Gadiaga led both teams for the second straight day with 18 points for the 69th-ranked Taiwan. In August, Japan will play five w...