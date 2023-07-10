Japan logs 1.86 tril. yen current account surplus in May

Economy

Japan posted a current account surplus of 1.86 trillion yen ($13 billion) in May, the Finance Ministry said Monday.

Among key components of the current account, the country ran a trade deficit of 1.19 trillion yen and a service trade deficit of 240.9 billion yen.

Primary income, which reflects returns on overseas investments, came to a 3.63 trillion yen surplus.

Kyodo News

