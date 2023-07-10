Tokyo stocks open higher on dip-buying after 4-day drop

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Monday as investors scooped up companies that lost ground during the market’s four-day losing streak.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 157.52 points, or 0.49 percent, from Friday to 32,545.94. The broader Topix index was up 8.13 points, or 0.36 percent, at 2,263.03.

Gainers included mining, iron and steel, and wholesale trade shares.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 142.20-21 yen compared with 142.17-27 yen in New York and 143.22-24 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Friday.

The euro was quoted at $1.0965-0969 and 155.92-99 yen agains...