Heavy rain lashes southwestern Japan, 1 dies

Heavy rain pounded parts of Japan’s southwestern region Monday, leaving one woman dead and prompting the weather agency to issue its highest level of alert.

The Japan Meteorological Agency warned of landslides and floods in Fukuoka Prefecture and neighboring Oita, calling on residents to immediately take measures to secure their safety.

The woman was confirmed dead after she was found in a house with her husband in Fukuoka Prefecture. An emergency call was made around 3:40 a.m. Monday that an elderly couple was trapped in a house due to a mudslide, local authorities said.

Due to the heavy rain...