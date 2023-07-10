Tokyo stocks fall in morning as U.S. wage growth fuels rate hike fear

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were lower Monday morning, with initial buying on dips after the market’s four-day losing streak proving short-lived on strengthened concerns over prolonged U.S. rate hikes.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 214.54 points, or 0.66 percent, from Friday to 32,173.88. The broader Topix index was down 10.87 points, or 0.48 percent, at 2,244.03.

Decliners were led by marine transportation, transportation equipment and pharmaceutical shares.