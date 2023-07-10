Baseball: Yoshida’s 10th homer steers Red Sox to 5th straight win

Newsfrom Japan

Masataka Yoshida belted his 10th home run in his seventh straight multiple-hit game to lift the Boston Red Sox past the Oakland Athletics 4-3 on Sunday, helping his team win its fifth straight.

Batting fifth as the designated hitter, Yoshida connected on a high, 1-2 four-seamer from Ken Waldichuk (2-6) for an opposite-field solo shot in the eighth inning that cleared the Green Monster at Fenway Park.

“I didn’t think it was going to be a home run,” said Yoshida, who also singled, stole a base and scored to tie the game at 3-3 on Christian Arroyo’s double in the sixth.

Heading into the All-Star ...