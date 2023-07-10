Tokyo stocks fall for 5th day, U.S. rate hike, global outlook weigh

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks extended their losing streak to the fifth session Monday, as strengthened concerns over prolonged U.S. rate hikes and the global economic outlook put a damper on any dip-buying after the recent market slump.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 198.69 points, or 0.61 percent, from Friday at 32,189.73. The broader Topix index finished 11.57 points, or 0.51 percent, lower at 2,243.33.

Decliners were led by marine transportation, transportation equipment and pharmaceutical shares.