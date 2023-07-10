Baseball: Sumida outpitches Stewart as Lions edge Hawks

Newsfrom Japan

Chihiro Sumida outpitched Carter Stewart Jr. with seven innings of one-run ball as the Seibu Lions beat the SoftBank Hawks 2-1 Monday to stop their season-worst losing streak at eight games. Sumida (4-7) held the Hawks to three hits, including a sixth-inning home run by Masaki Mimori, while striking out four and walking none at Kyocera Dome Osaka. The Hawks had a chance to tie the game in the ninth, putting runners on the corners with one out, but Lions closer Tatsushi Masuda got the last two batters to line out for his 13th save. The 23-year-old Stewart (0-1), in his fifth year in Japan, was ...