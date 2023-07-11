Tokyo stocks open higher on Wall St. gains, bargain-hunting

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Tuesday, supported by Wall Street gains overnight and bargain-hunting following a five-day losing streak on both the Nikkei and Topix indexes.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 185.11 points, or 0.58 percent, from Monday to 32,374.84. The broader Topix index was up 7.19 points, or 0.32 percent, at 2,250.52.

Gainers included metal product, farm and fishery, and precision instrument shares.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 141.29-32 yen compared with 141.26-36 yen in New York and 142.29-30 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Monday.

The e...