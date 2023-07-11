Tokyo stocks rebound in morning after 5-day fall, U.S. data eyed

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rebounded Tuesday morning as investors scooped up battered shares following the market’s five-day losing streak, but the upside was capped amid a cautious mood ahead of key U.S. inflation data due out later this week.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 90.15 points, or 0.28 percent, from Monday to 32,279.88. The broader Topix index was up 2.91 points, or 0.13 percent, at 2,246.24.

Gainers were led by farm and fishery, metal product, and precision instrument shares.