Japan, NATO to issue new security cooperation document: PM Kishida

Newsfrom Japan

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday that Japan and NATO will issue a new security cooperation document, as the upcoming trans-Atlantic alliance's summit in Lithuania takes place from Tuesday amid growing geopolitical concerns. Before leaving Tokyo to attend the two-day NATO meeting, Kishida told reporters that he is eager to use the summit as an opportunity to "reaffirm cooperation with like-minded countries in upholding the rules-based, free and open international order." Kishida and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg are expected to release the new document, which will seek to enh...