Tennis: Kato, Sutjiadi exit Wimbledon in women’s doubles 3rd round

Newsfrom Japan

Japan’s Miyu Kato and Indonesia’s Aldila Sutjiadi went out in the women’s doubles third round at Wimbledon on Monday after being beaten 7-5, 7-6(4) by Hsieh Su-Wei of Taiwan and Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic.

Kato and Sutjiadi clawed their way back from three games down in both sets but eventually lost in 1 hour, 38 minutes. It was their second straight third-round exit at a Grand Slam after they were handed a controversial default at the French Open in June, when Kato accidentally hit a ball girl with a ball.

“We had chances but we were always on the back foot,” Kato said. “We might ...