Football: Midfielder Sakamoto joining Coventry from Oostende

Japanese attacking midfielder Tatsuhiro Sakamoto will join Coventry City from Belgian side Oostende, the English second-tier Championship side said Monday.

The 26-year-old played for second-tier Montedio Yamagata and top-tier Cerezo Osaka in the J-League before joining Oostende in January 2022.

Coventry finished fifth this past season and narrowly missed out on Premier League promotion after losing the playoff final to Luton Town in a penalty shootout at Wembley in late May.

Sakamoto is the second player to leave Belgium for the Championship this summer after Koji Miyoshi joined Birmingham Cit...

Kyodo News

Kyodo News Soccer