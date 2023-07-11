Dollar hits 3-week low in upper 140 yen as U.S. data, BOJ policy eyed

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. dollar dropped to a three-week low in the upper 140 yen zone Tuesday in Tokyo amid expectations of a slowdown in U.S. inflation and speculation that the Bank of Japan may modify its ultralow interest rate policy later this month.

Tokyo stocks closed mixed Tuesday as the firm yen led to selling of auto and other export-related issues, although the market was supported by bargain-hunting after a five-day losing streak.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 13.84 points, or 0.04 percent, from Monday at 32,203.57. The broader Topix index finished 6.93 points, or 0.31 percent, lower ...