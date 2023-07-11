Baseball: Ohtani eyes 1st home run at 3rd straight All-Star Game

Newsfrom Japan

Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani vowed to deliver his maiden home run in his third All-Star outing on Tuesday night in Seattle, where he will bat second as the designated hitter for the American League but will not pitch.

Ohtani received the most fan votes for AL position players and was picked among 13 AL pitchers by fellow MLB players, getting a two-way nod for the third straight year. The 29-year-old played the dual role in 2021 before opting to solely bat in 2022.

“I’m yet to hit a home run and I want to hit one. I think it will be fun for everyone if I swing aggressively,” Oh...