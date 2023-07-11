Baseball: Kinami drives Tigers past BayStars in top-of-table clash

Newsfrom Japan

Shortstop Seiya Kinami hit 3-for-3 and drove in five runs to lead the Hanshin Tigers to a 7-2 win over the DeNA BayStars as the Central League's top two sides faced off Tuesday. First-place Hanshin moved two games clear of DeNA at Kurashiki Muscat Stadium, where starter Koyo Aoyagi (3-3) held the BayStars to two runs on six hits and no walks over seven innings in his first Nippon Professional Baseball outing since May 19. Kinami got the Tigers on the board first with his three-RBI double in the bottom of the third. With two out and the bases loaded, he sent a 2-2 changeup from Shotaro Kasahara...