Dollar falls to 1-month low under 140 yen line ahead of U.S. data

The U.S. dollar briefly dropped to a one-month low under the 140 yen line early Wednesday in Tokyo amid speculation that possible slowing U.S. inflation data, due out later in the day, could prompt the Federal Reserve to dial back its aggressive rate increases. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 140.10-15 yen compared with 140.33-43 yen in New York and 140.53-54 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The euro was quoted at $1.1012-1016 and 154.28-39 yen against $1.1004-1014 and 154.41-51 yen in New York, and $1.1007-1009 and 154.69-73 yen in Tokyo late Tuesday afternoon. Tokyo stocks opened slightly lower...