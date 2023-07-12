Tennis: Former world No. 1 Osaka gives birth to 1st child

Newsfrom Japan

Former top-ranked women's tennis player Naomi Osaka has given birth to her first child, a girl, according to a report Tuesday on the International Olympic Committee's website. The 25-year-old Japanese, a two-time winner of both the U.S. Open and Australian Open, announced her pregnancy in January on social media. Her partner, popular rapper Cordae, revealed Osaka had given birth when performing in a show in Canada. Osaka has not competed on tour since withdrawing from an event in September due to lower back pain and is currently ranked 436th in the world. She has stated her intention to compet...