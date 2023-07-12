Ex-head of ADK ad agency convicted in Tokyo Olympics bribery case

Newsfrom Japan

A Tokyo court on Wednesday sentenced the former president of major Japanese advertising agency ADK Holdings Inc. to a suspended prison term for bribing a Tokyo Olympic Games organizing committee executive in 2021. The Tokyo District Court sentenced Shinichi Ueno, 69, to a prison term of two years, suspended for four years, after being accused of paying around 14 million yen ($100,000) to Haruyuki Takahashi, 79, who exerted influence over the committee's sponsorship and marketing contracts. The ruling was one of a series of Tokyo Olympic bribery cases involving Takahashi, who has been charged w...