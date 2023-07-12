Baseball: Mariners fans woo Ohtani at All-Star game in Seattle

Newsfrom Japan

Two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani, who is expected to earn the biggest contract in baseball history when he becomes a free agent this year, was greeted at Tuesday’s MLB All-Star Game by fans chanting for him to sign with the hometown Seattle Mariners.

Ohtani’s Los Angeles Angels have not reached the postseason since 2014, and the losing has begun to wear on him. At Monday’s media availability, he told reporters through interpreter Ippei Mizuhara, that “it sucks to lose.”

A recent rash of injuries has reduced the Angels’ chances of ending that drought, while increasing the chances Ohtani might si...