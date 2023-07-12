Baseball: Ohtani goes hitless in American League All-Star defeat

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani's quest for his first home run in MLB's All-Star game will continue after he struck out and walked Tuesday as the American League's starting designated hitter in a 3-2 loss to the National League. The NL came from behind on a two-run eighth-inning home run by the Rockies' Elias Diaz, the game's MVP, at Seattle's T-Mobile Park. The AL got off to a rousing defensive start with the Rangers' Adolis Garcia in right and the Rays' Randy Arozarena in left making tremendous back-to-back leaping catches on the first two balls in play. Ohtani, representing the Los Angeles Angels in his thir...