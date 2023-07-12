Dollar hits 1-month low in lower 139 yen before U.S. inflation data

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. dollar hit a fresh one-month low in the lower 139 yen range Wednesday in Tokyo, amid speculation that possible slowing U.S. inflation data, due out later in the day, could prompt the Federal Reserve to end its rate hikes earlier than previously expected. Tokyo stocks closed lower after remaining weak throughout the day, weighed down by exporter issues that drew selling on the yen's strength. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 259.64 points, or 0.81 percent, from Tuesday to 31,943.93. The broader Topix index was down 14.92 points, or 0.67 percent, at 2,221.48. Decliners were led b...