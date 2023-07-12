H.K. eyes seafood ban from 10 Japan areas after water release

Newsfrom Japan

Hong Kong’s Secretary for Environment and Ecology Tse Chin-wan said Wednesday the city will ban seafood imports from 10 Japanese prefectures if the country goes through with a plan to release treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea.

Tse told reporters the city government would immediately ban Japanese seafood imports, including frozen, refrigerated, dried, or otherwise preserved aquatic products, as well as seaweed and sea salt, once the Fukushima water discharge begins.

Hong Kong is Japan’s second-largest market for agricultural and fisheries exports, ...