Japan named 2024 chair of OECD ministerial council

Newsfrom Japan

Japan will chair the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development’s ministerial council next year, the country’s Foreign Ministry said Wednesday following a decision the same day by the Paris-based organization.

The selection means Japan will assume the chairmanship of the OECD’s top decision-making body for a third time, 10 years after its most recent chairmanship in 2014.

Japan announced its candidacy at the June meeting of the council, as 2024 will mark 60 years since it joined the organization in 1964.

The ministerial council typically meets annually in Paris in May or June, and i...